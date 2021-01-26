iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.75

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 49447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 0.73.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,954,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,310,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 316,219 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

