IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 691 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. FMR LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $202.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

