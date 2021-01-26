IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 677 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 125.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,270,000 after acquiring an additional 327,887 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Illumina by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $86,704,000 after buying an additional 170,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $421.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 97.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $425.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

