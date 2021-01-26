IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 1,961 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 57,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

NYSE PNC opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.94 and its 200 day moving average is $123.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

