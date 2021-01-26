IBM Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $279.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

