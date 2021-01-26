IBM Retirement Fund Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 186,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,339,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,608,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,802,000 after acquiring an additional 21,873 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

