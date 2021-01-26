IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,565 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,437 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,897,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Ross Stores by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ross Stores by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,789,000 after purchasing an additional 498,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

ROST stock opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 135.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.40.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

