IBM Retirement Fund Buys 668 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $567.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $505.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.56. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $585.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

