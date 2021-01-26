HYCON (HYC) Market Cap Achieves $2.90 Million

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $861,436.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00087497 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000069 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000156 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. HYCON’s total supply is 3,017,410,793 coins and its circulating supply is 2,303,436,271 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

