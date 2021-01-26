Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.01.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

