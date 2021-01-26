Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 1,000 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $13,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,705.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HSON opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a P/E ratio of -35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

