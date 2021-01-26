Hubii Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Hubii Network has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $64.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded 108.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.76 or 0.00776396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.18 or 0.04200470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017522 BTC.

About Hubii Network

HBT is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.com . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

