HSBC Reiterates Hold Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BUD. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

