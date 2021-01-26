Howdoo 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.02 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Howdoo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Howdoo Token Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

