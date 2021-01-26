Hormel Foods Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,150,000 after buying an additional 626,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,311,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,362,000 after buying an additional 106,165 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,750,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,856,000 after buying an additional 590,024 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,174,000 after purchasing an additional 175,466 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

