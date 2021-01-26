Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Lessened by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after acquiring an additional 294,130 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Shares of HON stock opened at $201.87 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

