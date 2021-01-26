HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

