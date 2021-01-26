HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for HollyFrontier in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

HFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Shares of HFC opened at $30.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

