Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,441,914 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.