Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 556 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZR. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,932,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,060,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,060,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,130,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,799 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $76.35. The company had a trading volume of 58,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,093. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $82.34.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

