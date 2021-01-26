Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $35.26. 627,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,207,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

