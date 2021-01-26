Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.83. 47,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

