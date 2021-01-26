Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. 77,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,004,191. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

