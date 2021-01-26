Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG.L) (SONG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31 on February 18th

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG.L) (LON:SONG) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SONG opened at GBX 121.43 ($1.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £747.80 million and a PE ratio of 19.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.80. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 127.86 ($1.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG.L) news, insider Andrew Sutch bought 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £585.64 ($765.14).

