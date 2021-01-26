Hilltop (HTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $604.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.15 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HTH stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTH. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

