Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Up 27.9%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) shot up 27.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.50. 923,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,115% from the average session volume of 75,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highway from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $21.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

