HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Trading 6.8% Higher

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.01. 225,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 98,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $415.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.24.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The business had revenue of $139.92 million for the quarter.
About HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG)
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.
