HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Trading 6.8% Higher

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.01. 225,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 98,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $415.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The business had revenue of $139.92 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of HF Foods Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 94,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG)

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.