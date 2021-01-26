Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Posts Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $77.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

