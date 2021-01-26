Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of HXL opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on HXL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CSFB downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

