Hermez Network Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00016758 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $25.31 million and $1.32 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00052737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00128338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00072623 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00279328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00068533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038254 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

