Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 835 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.9% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $2,059,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. 140166 cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $252.04 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.47 and a 200-day moving average of $237.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.