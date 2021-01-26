Heritage Way Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.98.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.47.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.