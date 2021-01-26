Heritage Way Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 1.6% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $98.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $225.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.96. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

