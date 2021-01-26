Heritage Way Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.5% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

SBUX stock opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

