Heritage Way Advisors LLC Acquires 1,059 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $72.58.

