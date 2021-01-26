Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $73,863,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Altria Group by 445.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altria Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Altria Group by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 835,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 116.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.