Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 88,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $86.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.64%.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

