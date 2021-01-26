Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,035 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $67.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.15.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.