Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 10,100 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of -84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

