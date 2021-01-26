Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Meridian Bancorp worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBSB. AJO LP purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 421.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $129,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $822.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

