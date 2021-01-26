Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 43,865 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $69.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

