Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,787,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,509 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after acquiring an additional 362,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,849,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,155,000 after acquiring an additional 36,806 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

NYSE DE opened at $298.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $306.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

