Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. 140166 cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

