Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL) Declares GBX 5.80 Dividend

Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HFEL stock opened at GBX 338.12 ($4.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 329.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 316.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of £478.42 million and a P/E ratio of 97.43. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 236.30 ($3.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 364 ($4.76).

Get Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy Clissold purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £300 ($391.95).

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.