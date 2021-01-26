Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (HFEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HFEL opened at GBX 338.38 ($4.42) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 329.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 316.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 236.30 ($3.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 364 ($4.76). The firm has a market cap of £478.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43.

In other Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) news, insider Timothy Clissold purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($391.95).

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

