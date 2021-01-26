Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.04. 1,903,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,906. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.32 and a 200 day moving average of $237.34. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

