Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $205,740,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,899.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,934.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,772.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,634.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

