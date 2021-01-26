Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.8% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $103.45. 4,760,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,029. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.78. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

