Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,804,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after buying an additional 369,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,257,000 after buying an additional 230,732 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,098,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,919. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

