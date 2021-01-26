Hendershot Investments Inc. Purchases 7,642 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.04. 380,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $59.25.

